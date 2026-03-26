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Abbotsford Fire – Whatcom Road Park and Ride

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Abbotsford Fire – Whatcom Road Park and Ride

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Police Department – As of 11:30AM Thursday March 26, Road Closure – North Parallel Road is currently closed in both directions between Whatcom Road and Fooks Road for a RV and Vehicle fire at the Whatcom Road Park and Ride. No injuries have been reported. Multiple first responders on scene.

2026 March 26 Abby Fire Fraser Valley Buzz Screenshot 2026-03-26 at 11-32-21 Fraser Valley Buzz – Search Results Facebook

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