Abbotsford Fire – Whatcom Road Park and Ride

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Police Department – As of 11:30AM Thursday March 26, Road Closure – North Parallel Road is currently closed in both directions between Whatcom Road and Fooks Road for a RV and Vehicle fire at the Whatcom Road Park and Ride. No injuries have been reported. Multiple first responders on scene.
The Annual Review Hearing for Allan Schoenborn, Who Murdered His Three Children in Merritt (In 2008) – Scheduled for June 1, 2026 at Colony Farm
Port Coquitlam/Colony Farm/Merritt – It is an annual review and it always brings up passionate discussion. UPDATE MARCH 26 2026 – From advocate Dave Teixeira