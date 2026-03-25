Fraser Health New Phone Service – Same‑Day Substance Use Care – Access Central

Surrey – Fraser Health is making it easier for people to get help with substance use through Access Central, a phone-based service that connects people quickly with compassionate, professional support.

Anyone ready to reach out can call Access Central to speak directly with a clinician who will listen, understand their situation, can provide a virtual clinical assessment, and help connect them with the right care for themselves or someone they love. The goal is to make the first step simple, supportive and stigma-free.

Adults 19 years and older living in the Fraser Health region can call Access Central to speak with a clinician and get help finding the right care and support. Access Central is available through the Fraser Health Access Line: Mental Health and Substance Use at 1-833-866-6478, or by requesting a callback from a clinician within 24 hours at fraserhealth.ca/askfraser.

The service is available seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., including statutory holidays.

Based on the needs of an individual, the access central team can provide a virtual assessment or arrange an appointment at a Rapid Access to Addiction Care (RAAC) clinic for in-person care.

Through Access Central, people can receive timely support for substance use concerns, such as:

same-day or next-day clinical assessment

bed-based medical withdrawal management when needed

substance use education and group counselling

medical treatment for problematic opioid, alcohol, stimulant use or other substance use concerns

ongoing support throughout recovery

transportation assistance for people who need help getting to withdrawal management services





“Access Central provides timely clinical assessment, treatment and coordinated connections to care,” says Dr. Sarah Mark, addiction medicine physician, Fraser Health. “Together, we make what can feel like an intimidating process easier so people and their natural supports can access the right services without having to navigate the system alone.”



Access to walk-in, same-day substance use care continues to be available to people by:

visiting any Rapid Access to Addiction Care (RAAC) clinic for substance use assessment and stabilization

walking into a Mental Health and Substance Use Centre or Urgent Care Response Centre (UCRC) for assessment and support

For more information about Fraser Health substance use services, please visit the website.