Deroche’s Annika Catharina Among BCCMA Top 5 Nominees for the Fan’s Choice Award

Vancouver/Deroche – The excitement is building for the 48th Annual BC Country Music Awards, and they’re thrilled to officially announce the Top 5 nominees for the Fan’s Choice Award, presented by 93.7 JR Country. This award celebrates the artists who have truly connected with fans across the province—those whose music, performances, and personalities have made a lasting impact over the past year.

This year’s outstanding nominees are:

Annika Catharina of Deroche!

Emma Kade

JaimesonRhy

Morgan Griffiths

Whiskey Blind

These five nominees represent the passion, diversity, and talent that define BC’s country music community.

The awards show is on April 26th at 6:00 PM.

The 48th Annual BC Country Music Awards

The 48th Annual BC Country Music Awards is set to celebrate the best of country music in British Columbia on Sunday, April 26, 2026 at The Show Theatre at The Great Canadian Casino!

Presented by the BC Country Music Association (BCCMA), this annual awards show honors outstanding achievements in the province’s country music scene while bringing together artists, fans, and industry professionals for a night of live entertainment and recognition.

Event Schedule

● Nominee & Sponsor Event – 4:00 PM with Son of John performing

●https://www.ticketmaster.ca/48th-annual-bc-country-music-awards-coquitlam-british-columbia-04-26-2026/event/110064469A78B32C Public Doors Open: 5:00 PM

● Show Starts: 6:00 PM

Host & Performing Artists – Madeline Merlo & Special Guest TBA

The evening will feature performances from a diverse lineup of country music talent, including:

● Tony Stevens

● Chris Buck Band

● Morgan Griffiths

● Nicole Sumerlyn

● JaimesonRhy

● Antonio Larosa

● Emmett Jerome

● Karen Lee Batten

● Rachel Matkin

● Angela Kelman

It is going to be a night to remember! Celebrating with the BC Country Community with some great moments including special performances.

We hope to see you there!

Public Tickets HERE