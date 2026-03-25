Bradley Gionet – Chilliwack Animal Safe Haven Society’s New Executive Director

Chilliwack – In the past few months, Chilliwack Animal Safe Haven has gone through plenty of controversy and most of it through social media. The board has seen a major shift during concerns over operations and competency.

In a March 25 media release:

The Board of Directors of the Chilliwack Animal Safe Haven is pleased to announce the

appointment of Bradley Gionet as the organization’s new Executive Director, effective March

30, 2026.



A resident of Chilliwack for more than 31 years, Gionet brings extensive experience in

operational and people management, leadership, governance, and fundraising. Throughout his

professional career, he has earned a strong reputation for strategic thinking, collaborative

leadership, and a deep commitment to community service.



In addition to his professional accomplishments, Gionet has served the Chilliwack community in

several capacities. He currently holds the role of Vice Chair of the Chilliwack Museum and

Archives, where he contributes his leadership and governance expertise to support the

preservation and celebration of local history. He was recently awarded the Paul Harris

Fellowship Award by the Mt. Cheam Rotary Club for his support in helping Ukrainians coming to

the community, an international honour and one of the highest distinctions Rotary can bestow.



“During our executive search, it became very clear that Bradley’s management skills,

professionalism, and positive, caring nature, along with his genuine dedication to the

community, made him the best candidate,” said Katherine Lemond, President of the Board of

Directors. “The Board is confident that he will help guide the Safe Haven through this transition

period and position the organization to become the most trusted cat shelter serving Chilliwack

and the surrounding region. We also believe that Bradley can build a culture that staff,

volunteers, and members are proud to be part of.”



As Executive Director, Gionet will lead the organization’s strategic development, operational

management, and community engagement efforts as the Chilliwack Animal Safe Haven

continues its mission to provide compassionate care, shelter, and advocacy for cats in need.