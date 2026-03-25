BC Highway Patrol Asking the Public to ID the Transport Trailer Driver After Strike on CP Rail Overpass on Highway #1 in Langley

Langley (BCHP) – BC Highway Patrol is asking the public to help identify the driver of an auto transport trailer after the trailer unit struck the CP Rail overpass on Highway #1 in Langley.

The collision occurred March 24, 2026, just before 4:00 p.m., in the westbound lanes of Highway #1 between Glover Road and 232nd Street.

“The driver did not stop and the scene and has not yet come forward to the police,” says Corporal Michael McLaughlin with BC Highway Patrol. “If the truck driver won’t call us, we need witnesses and dash camera video to identify the truck and driver.”

Anytime a vehicle is involved in a collision that may potentially cause damage to another person’s property (including government property), there is a requirement to report the incident to police or the other owner.

Anyone who saw this overpass strike, who has dash-camera video, or who has information about the driver of the auto transport trailer, is asked to call BC Highway Patrol – Burnaby at 604-526-9744 and quote file (1003) 2026-897.