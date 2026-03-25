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AbbyPD Missing Person: Clark Strom

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AbbyPD Missing Person: Clark Strom

Abbotsford – The Abbotsford Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 34 year old Clark Strom. Clark is described as Caucasian, 6’6″ tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen Tuesday (March 24) afternoon in the 2800 block of Livingstone Avenue.

At the time he was last seen, Clark was wearing a grey sweatshirt, black Reebok sweatpants, and grey running shoes. He is believed to be travelling on foot.

Anyone with information on Clark’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.

AbbyPD File: 26 12615

2026 AbbyPD Missing Person: Clark Strom – March

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