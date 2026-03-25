AbbyPD – Cocaine, Cash and Car – Drug Bust on Gillis Avenue and McCallum Road

Abbotsford (AbbyPD)- Just after 9 p.m. on Monday March 23, two men and one woman in their twenties—none of whom reside in Abbotsford—came into town to sell drugs.

Patrol officers quickly located and arrested the group in the area of Gillis Avenue and McCallum Road.

Officers seized approximately 73 grams of suspected cocaine and over $4,500 in cash.

Their 2014 Honda Civic was also seized as offence‑related property, and an application for vehicle forfeiture is being pursued.

The criminal investigation remains ongoing, with drug‑trafficking charges anticipated.