OPINION – Job Cuts at Agricultural Land Commission will Hurt Working Farmers – BC Conservatives

Delta/Fraser Valley – Ask anyone about the ALC Agricultural Land Commission, especially in the Fraser Valley, and you should expect a heated response.

On Tuesday March 24, the BC Conservatives released an opinion piece on job cuts at the ALC:

The Conservative Official Opposition says job cuts announced today at British Columbia’s Agricultural Land Commission are going to hurt working farmers and farm families who need timely decisions from government to stay in business.

“Farmers tell me it can sometimes take forever to get an answer from the Agricultural Land Commission,” said Ian Paton, MLA for Delta South and Conservative Critic for Agriculture and Food. “I’m worried that these cuts will take away front-line staff and make the whole process even slower than it already is.”

“If farmers need to make an application – whether it’s for a new barn, or a second dwelling to keep a second generation working on the farm – they rely on the Commission to make a decision in a reasonable time frame. At a time when farming is already in dire straits, why would you be making it tougher to carry on?”

“Agriculture needs all the help it can get right now. Fuel, fertilizer, labour – costs are going through the roof. This is just an extra blow that’s going to make it more difficult for farmers.”

Paton warned the government not to cut back on the skeleton staff of enforcement officers who are charged with going after illegal activity on agricultural land.

“I won’t be surprised if we see an explosion of illegal dumping, illegal heavy-equipment parking operations, topsoil-stripping on an epic scale – all sorts of fly-by-night activity,” said Paton.

“We need to be supporting farm families more, not less. Food security is national security. We have learned, more than ever in the past couple of years that B.C. farm families are on the front lines when it comes to providing all B.C. families with affordable food.”

“These NDP cuts are going to hurt working farmers and farm families in B.C., that’s the bottom line.”

From his social media, Bruce Banman MLA Abbotsford South posted: News of job cuts at the Agricultural Land Commission is concerning for Abbotsford, where agriculture isn’t just important, it’s essential to our community and our economy.



Abbotsford produces more farm revenue than any other municipality in British Columbia. That means decisions made by the Agricultural Land Commission have a direct impact on local farm families, workers, and food production.



Farmers already tell me it can take far too long to get approvals for things like new barns or housing for the next generation. Cutting staff risks making those delays even worse.



At a time when costs are rising and food security matters more than ever, we should be supporting our farmers, not making it harder for them to succeed.