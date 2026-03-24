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Mission RCMP: Wanted : Keynen Jesson

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Mission RCMP: Wanted : Keynen Jesson

Mission – RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 31-year-old Keynen Jesson.  Keynen has the following four outstanding warrants for his arrest:

Allegation from January 2026 (Surrey):

  • Assault;
  • Mischief.

Allegation from July 2024 (Mission):

  • Forcible confinement;
  • Assault;
  • Uttering threats.

Allegation from March 2024 (Maple Ridge):

  • Breaking and entering;
  • Obstructing a peace officer;
  • Breach of an Undertaking.

Allegation from January 2024 (Richmond):

  • Breaking and entering;
  • Theft over $5,000.

Investigators are releasing his name and photo, in hopes that someone sees him or has information on his whereabouts.  Two different photographs are being released – one showing his appearance when he had a beard in 2024, and one when he was clean-shaven in January 2026.    If you can help locate Keynen Jesson, please call Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161, file 2024-8333.

2026 Mission RCMP: Wanted : Keynen Jesson – March

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Mission RCMP: Wanted : Keynen Jesson

Mission – RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 31-year-old Keynen Jesson.  Keynen has the following four outstanding warrants for his arrest: Allegation