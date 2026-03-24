Mission RCMP: Wanted : Keynen Jesson

Mission – RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 31-year-old Keynen Jesson. Keynen has the following four outstanding warrants for his arrest:
Allegation from January 2026 (Surrey):
- Assault;
- Mischief.
Allegation from July 2024 (Mission):
- Forcible confinement;
- Assault;
- Uttering threats.
Allegation from March 2024 (Maple Ridge):
- Breaking and entering;
- Obstructing a peace officer;
- Breach of an Undertaking.
Allegation from January 2024 (Richmond):
- Breaking and entering;
- Theft over $5,000.
Investigators are releasing his name and photo, in hopes that someone sees him or has information on his whereabouts. Two different photographs are being released – one showing his appearance when he had a beard in 2024, and one when he was clean-shaven in January 2026. If you can help locate Keynen Jesson, please call Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161, file 2024-8333.