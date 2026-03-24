Mission RCMP: Wanted : Keynen Jesson

Mission – RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 31-year-old Keynen Jesson. Keynen has the following four outstanding warrants for his arrest:

Allegation from January 2026 (Surrey):

Assault;

Mischief.

Allegation from July 2024 (Mission):

Forcible confinement;

Assault;

Uttering threats.

Allegation from March 2024 (Maple Ridge):

Breaking and entering;

Obstructing a peace officer;

Breach of an Undertaking.

Allegation from January 2024 (Richmond):

Breaking and entering;

Theft over $5,000.

Investigators are releasing his name and photo, in hopes that someone sees him or has information on his whereabouts. Two different photographs are being released – one showing his appearance when he had a beard in 2024, and one when he was clean-shaven in January 2026. If you can help locate Keynen Jesson, please call Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161, file 2024-8333.