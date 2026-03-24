District of Hope,Hope Fire Department Took Part in a Passing the Key Ceremony at Chawathil First Nation

Hope/Chawathil – On Monday March 23, the District of Hope was honoured to take part in a Passing the Key ceremony at Chawathil.

Mayor Victor Smith, Retired Fire Chief Tom DeSorcy, and Fire Chief Thomas Cameron were joined by community leaders and partners to mark this meaningful ceremony.

This ceremony symbolizes trust, partnership, and the shared commitment to serving their communities. Moments like this remind us how leadership is carried forward — honouring the past while supporting those who continue the work today.

All proud to stand alongside neighbours and friends as we strengthen the ties that keep our communities safe and connected.