Skip to content

District of Hope,Hope Fire Department Took Part in a Passing the Key Ceremony at Chawathil First Nation

Home
FIRE
District of Hope,Hope Fire Department Took Part in a Passing the Key Ceremony at Chawathil First Nation

Hope/Chawathil – On Monday March 23, the District of Hope was honoured to take part in a Passing the Key ceremony at Chawathil.

Mayor Victor Smith, Retired Fire Chief Tom DeSorcy, and Fire Chief Thomas Cameron were joined by community leaders and partners to mark this meaningful ceremony.

This ceremony symbolizes trust, partnership, and the shared commitment to serving their communities. Moments like this remind us how leadership is carried forward — honouring the past while supporting those who continue the work today.

All proud to stand alongside neighbours and friends as we strengthen the ties that keep our communities safe and connected.

2026 Chawathil FN Chawathil Fire Hall

Share This:

2026 Chilliwack Hoedown for Hospice

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2026

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

American Rock Legens Seger Fogerty RockItBoy Entertainment

RockIt Boy Entertainment Mr Crowley Ozzy Tribute 2026

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

fighter-vodka-deep-blue-distilleries

On Key

Related Posts

Mission RCMP: Wanted : Keynen Jesson

Mission – RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 31-year-old Keynen Jesson.  Keynen has the following four outstanding warrants for his arrest: Allegation