Abbotsford – Late Monday evening (March 23rd, 2026, at approximately 11PM), Abbotsford Police Patrol officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Whatcom Road Park & Ride, which currently hosts a large homeless encampment.



Upon arrival, officers secured the area and located a man suffering from serious, life-threatening injuries. He was transported to hospital; however, despite medical efforts, he did not survive.



The investigation remains in its early stages, and additional resources have been deployed to determine the full circumstances of what is believed to be a targeted incident. No arrests have been made at this time.



The Abbotsford Police Department’s Major Crime Unit is transitioning the investigation to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), which will provide further updates as the investigation progresses.



Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the IHIT Infoline at 1 877 551 4448.

2026 March IHIT ABBY PD Abbotsford Police Investigate Homicide at Whatcom Road Park & Ride