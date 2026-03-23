Sardis/Garrison – Brass and copper thieves are nothing new, but this one hits hard. The 100th Anniversary of the Royal Canadian Legion is this year. At the same time, the 80th Anniversary Dedication of All Sappers Memorial in Chilliwack will take place in 2026.

That FVN story is here.

Darren Kennedy is the IT & PR Director of the Chilliwack Military Museum.

Kennedy told FVN about the plinthes (military plaques) that have been vandalized along the CFB Chilliwack Legacy Walk in Garrison.

I completed my Legacy Walk for the Elder College students at UFV this past week. Recorded the missing plinths on the walk. Really sad. I have notified the City of Chilliwack as well as the people in Ottawa organizing the Operation Granite event in July. These are on Garrison Blvd. Both have gone missing between December and now. They are brass in composite. It would have taken some effort as they were screwed into the concrete base.

Any info or donations to replace the plaques can be addressed to the CFB Chilliwack Military Museum.

Vandalized Plinthes (Military Plaques) Along the CFB Chilliwack Legacy Walk in Garrison