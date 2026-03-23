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Two Pickups Stolen East of Mission

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Two Pickups Stolen East of Mission

Mission (Mission RCMP) – Two pickup trucks were stolen from rural areas east of Mission last week.

On March 15, a pickup truck that had been parked on the side of the road near Ridgeview Road in Hatzic, in the area of Cascade Falls, was stolen between 3 pm and 5 pm. The truck is a blue 2007 GMC Sierra 2500.

Then, during the overnight hours that day, a white 2006 4-door Ford-F350 was stolen from a property along Nicomen Island Trunk Road in Dewdney. The truck is a Powerstroke diesel, and has a black front grille.

Anyone in the Hatzic or Dewdney areas who sees any suspicious persons or vehicles, or has information about these thefts, is asked to call Mission RCMP, at 604-826-7161, files 2026-3270 and 3283.

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