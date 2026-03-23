OPINION – Six Years Later, Canadians Feel COVID-19 Was Properly Handled

Vancouver – Research Co/Mario Canseco – he performance of the federal government during the COVID-19 pandemic remains satisfactory for a majority of Canadians, a new Research Co. poll has found.

In the online survey of a representative national sample, 56% of Canadians think the way the federal government in Ottawa dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic can be described as “a success”, up four points since a similar Research Co. poll conducted in March 2025.

“Satisfaction with the way the federal government managed the COVID-19 pandemic is lowest among Canadians aged 35-to-54 (45%)”, says Mario Canseco, President of Research Co. “The proportions are higher among Canadians aged 55 and over (59%) and aged 18-to-34 (58%).”

Most Canadians also think their provincial government (56%, +2) and their municipal government (55%, +3) were successful in managing COVID-19. The rating is lower for the official opposition in Ottawa (38%, -1) and provincial official opposition parties (41%, +2).

At least half of Canadians think the media was successful in dealing with the pandemic: 56% for television news (+3), 55% for radio news (+4) and 50% for newspapers (+1). The rating is similar for non-governmental organizations (51%, +5) and lower for unions (44%, +5) and trade associations (41%, +4).

As was the case in 2025, Canadians can be divided into three distinct camps when asked about the pandemic.

One-in-ten Canadians (10%, =) brand COVID-19 as a hoax and say we never should have altered our lives, while three-in-ten (30%, =) say the response to the pandemic was probably too heavy-handed. More than half (53%, =) think we were right to have strict public health measures in place to stop the spread of the virus.

The Government of the United Kingdom is conducting a public inquiry into the COVID-19 pandemic. The terms of reference cover preparedness, the public health response, the response in the health care sector and the economic response.

About three-in-five Canadians support holding public inquiries into the way the COVID-19 pandemic was managed by the federal government (62%, -2), their provincial government (61%, -4) and their municipal government (58%, -4).

Canadians who voted for the Liberal Party or the New Democratic Party (NDP) in last year’s federal election are more likely to support holding a public inquiry into the federal government’s response to COVID-19 (71% and 69% respectively) than those who cast ballots for Conservative Party candidates (55%).

Majorities of residents in the four most populous provinces would welcome an inquiry into the way provincial governments managed the pandemic: 67% in Alberta, 64% in British Columbia, 61% in Ontario and 58% in Quebec.

Methodology: Results are based on an online survey conducted from March 15 to March 17, 2026, among a representative sample of 1,002 adults in Canada. The data has been statistically weighted according to Canadian census figures for age, gender and region Canada. The margin of error—which measures sample variability—is +/- 3.1 percentage points, nineteen times out of twenty.

Find our data tables here and download the press release here.