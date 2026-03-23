Hope RCMP Weekly Snapshot

Hope (Hope RCMP) – It was a relatively quiet week for police in Hope, periods of heavy rainfall contributed to fewer calls for service overall. Officers nonetheless remained visible and proactive, and responded to incidents involving impaired driving, outstanding warrants, and traffic enforcement.

Total calls for service: 95

Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle near Robertson Crescent. Illegal tobacco was observed in plain view inside the vehicle, and both occupants were arrested under the Excise Act. The driver and passenger were identified and found to have extensive negative police history and criminal records. Their presence in Hope was inconsistent with their stated travel plans. After the investigation concluded, both were encouraged to continue toward their destination, which the driver agreed to do.

Officers were called to a local gas station regarding a man who had been occupying the washroom for an extended period and refusing to leave. Police attended and spoke with the man, who was cooperative and agreed to leave the business. A records check revealed the man had outstanding warrants from another jurisdiction. He was arrested, held for court, and transported out of town.

Police received a report of a possibly impaired driver on Flood Hope Road. Officers responded and, following an investigation, determined the driver was intoxicated and had outstanding arrest warrants from another jurisdiction. The driver failed roadside testing and was issued an Immediate Roadside Prohibition. He was taken into custody for the warrants, and his vehicle was impounded.

A vehicle was observed speeding on 6th Avenue. An officer conducted a roadside stop and observed open alcohol inside the vehicle. The driver also displayed signs of impairment. A roadside breath test resulted in an Immediate Roadside Prohibition, and the vehicle was impounded.

An officer observed a vehicle travelling approximately 150 km/h on Highway 1. A roadside stop was initiated, during which the driver initially refused to exit the vehicle, stating she preferred to be held in jail for seven days—the same duration her vehicle would be impounded. The driver eventually complied and learned that police custody was less appealing than arranging alternate transportation.