ON HOLD – Bradley Centre – CGH Long Term Care Facility to be Replaced by Major Upgrade on Mary Street – Councilor Lum Comments

Chilliwack – MARCH 23, 2026 UPDATE – Black Press reports that the plan to build a $274-million, 200-bed Bradley Centre care facility in Chilliwack was one of seven B.C. long-term care-home projects placed on hold in the last provincial budget process. Construction was to start this year. It is not known if and when this project will see the light of day. Black Press reports that the upgrade was not mentioned at all in the Spring 2026 BC Provincial Budget.

Chilliwack Councilor Jason Lum also sits on the Fraser Valley Regional Hospital Board and posted to Facebook:

On the “re-pacing” of the Bradley Centre in Chilliwack –

I know I should probably keep my mouth shut… but this is incredibly frustrating — for a lot of reasons.

Back around 2016, the Fraser Valley Regional Hospital District secured land and put a high level agreement in place where the Hospital District would build, and the health authority would operate a new long-term care facility. It’s a model that’s worked elsewhere, and it was a boost to finally put us on track to receive the infrastructure our community needs.

Fast forward nearly 10 years, and the scope kept growing — mass timber, higher Step Code requirements, LEED, exploring added components like daycare. Well-intentioned, but all adding cost. All adding delay.

Now we’re being told these projects are too expensive — approaching $1.8 million per bed — and they’re being “re-paced” which I guess is a fancier way of saying paused, with no known restart date…

No kidding.

Even a simple guy like me understands we can’t keep layering requirements onto critical healthcare projects and then act surprised when they become unaffordable.

Seniors can’t “re-pace” aging, or the complex healthcare needs that come with it. They can’t wait while projects are redesigned over and over again with the cost of each delay — to families, to hospitals, to the system — only keeps growing.

I’ll be bringing a resolution to the next Hospital Board meeting calling on the Province to reverse this decision on Bradley. We need to get back to basics: build the beds, and deliver the care. Full stop.

ORIGINAL STORY AUGUST 2024 – People living in Chilliwack will soon benefit from enhanced long-term care as Fraser Health prepares to build a new 200-bed care home near Chilliwack General Hospital in Mary Street.

“The redevelopment of the Bradley Centre, which will add 110 new beds and replace 90 existing beds, demonstrates our government’s commitment to improving care for seniors in B.C.,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “By investing in building more long-term care homes and improving the quality of existing facilities, we’re securing a future where older adults can age with dignity in their community.”

Fraser Health will construct a five-storey long-term care home at the 9000 block of Mary Street. The building will replace the 90-bed Bradley Centre, which opened in 1973 at Chilliwack General Hospital.

The new long-term care home will be designed as households, each accommodating 12 to 13 residents, with every resident having a private single-bed room and bathroom. It will include social and recreational spaces typical of a home, such as living rooms, dining rooms, activity areas and access to outdoor spaces.

The long-term care home will also house a 32-space adult day program designed to support older adults living independently at home. This program will provide social connection, engaging activities, exercise and health checks for seniors facing health challenges, ensuring they can maintain their independence, while receiving essential services to support their health and well-being.

The capital cost of the project will be shared between the Province and Fraser Vallery Regional Hospital District, and is estimated to be $274 million. The care home will be built, owned and operated by Fraser Health. Government approved the business plan in July 2024. The project will move into the procurement phase, with construction expected to commence in 2026 and complete in 2029.

Ruth Haggerty, family member of Bradley Centre resident – “The Bradley Centre long-term care home has been invaluable for my family, providing exceptional care and peace of mind knowing my mother is well cared for. The new facility will further enhance residents’ quality of life with more privacy, green spaces and quiet rooms for meaningful family conversations. This expansion means more families in our community will have access to the same level of care, easing the concerns we all face as we support our aging loved ones.”

2024 New Bradley Centre FVN August 19

2024 New Bradley Centre FVN August 19