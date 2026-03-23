Agassiz RCMP Weekly Snapshot – Construction Detonator Caps

Agassiz (Agassiz RCMP) – It was a quieter week for officers in Agassiz, likely influenced by the heavy rainfall experienced throughout the area. Agassiz RCMP still responded to a wide variety of calls for service. Here is what kept our officers busy this past week.

Total Calls for Service: 69

During excavation work at a former gas station in Bridal Falls, workers located items believed to be explosives. The RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit attended and safely destroyed approximately 50 items, believed to be old construction detonator caps.

While patrolling on the Lougheed Highway, an officer conducted a roadside stop after observing a vehicle registered to an owner with an expired driver’s licence. Investigation confirmed the driver was unlicensed and emitting an odour of liquor. A roadside test resulted in an Immediate Roadside Prohibition. Further checks revealed the driver was also prohibited from driving. The driver was arrested and later released on court paperwork. The vehicle was impounded.

A semi-truck trailer reportedly struck a train crossing arm in town and failed to remain on scene. CP Rail was notified and attended to repair the damaged crossing arm. Police are awaiting dash-cam footage from a witness to assist with the investigation.

A local resident reported a social media-based scam involving cryptocurrency. A loved one was defrauded of a substantial amount of money by an individual believed to be overseas. The matter has been reported to the bank and the investigation is ongoing. Police remind the public to remain vigilant against scams and to check in regularly with elderly family members, who are frequently targeted.

A dump truck and trailer left the roadway at the Agassiz Bypass. The driver reported a seized wheel prevented them from safely negotiating the turn. The company arranged for towing. Damage was minimal and there were no injuries.