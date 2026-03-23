AbbyPD Weekend Recap: March 20 to 23 – Drunk Drivers, Minor Issue at Concert

Abbotsford (Abbotsford Police) – Weekend Recap: March 20th to March 23th:

Between Friday at 5:00 p.m. & Monday at 6:00 a.m., AbbyPD frontline officers responded to 322 calls for service.

Overall, this weekend was fairly uneventful.

Friday Night:

Friday evening was relatively quiet with no major incidents reported. Additional officers were assigned to support the Goo Goo Dolls concert at Rogers Forum. Officers also completed curfew checks, licensed premises checks, & several proactive initiatives as part of Operation Community Shield.

Saturday:

Saturday’s dayshift was routine with no significant incidents. During the day, AbbyPD hosted the graduation ceremony for the Youth Leadership Program, where 32 Abbotsford students in grades 10–12 completed a week-long, intensive, & inspiring leadership development training. Overnight, officers attended the West’s Best concert at Rogers Forum. Two individuals were removed from the venue, & one intoxicated person was arrested. Police also removed one impaired driver & one excessive speeder from Abbotsford roads.

Sunday: Throughout the day, Patrol officers focused on proactive policing, with an emphasis on traffic enforcement. One impaired driver & one excessive speeder were taken off the road. Additionally, one driver was issued a driving suspension, & another received an inspection order for their vehicle. Foot patrols were also conducted in downtown Abbotsford. In the evening, officers responded to a fight between two individuals on a transit bus along Clearbrook Road. One suspect deployed bear spray, affecting multiple passengers. Two youths were arrested nearby & now face criminal charges. Officers also attended a collision involving a train & a passenger vehicle. The driver sustained minor injuries & was found to be impaired, resulting in a 90 day driving suspension.

Weekend Call Summary:

14 – Intimate Partner Violence Reports

5 – Assaults

3 – Missing Person Reports

2 – Break & Enters

16 – Thefts

7 – Collisions

Proactive Traffic enforcement efforts led to: 7 impaired drivers being removed from the roads, and 28 violation tickets being issued. By the end of the long weekend, 4 individuals were held in custody.