Weekend Pothole Work – Highway 1 East of Chilliwack, between Bridal Falls and Hope

Fraser Valley – Due to prolonged heavy rainfall this week and overnight, multiple potholes have formed along Highway 1 east of Chilliwack, between Bridal Falls and Hope.

Some of the previous temporary patches installed have lifted. Drivers are advised to adjust their speed to conditions, watch for potholes, obey posted signage, and slow down when approaching maintenance crews. Intermittent lane closures are expected as the maintenance contractor carries out pothole repairs.

Additional lane closures may be required when weather conditions allow to complete more permanent pavement repairs.

For up-to-date information about road conditions, please visit www.DriveBC.ca