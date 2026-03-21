GoFundMe Started by Hope Mom, Son Seriously Hurt in February RV Fire (WARNING – GRAPHIC CONTENT)

Hope (with files from Hope Fire and GoFundMe) – (As reported by the Hope RCMP) Hope Fire Department responded Tuesday February 3 to an RV fire near Exit 173. Upon arrival, firefighters found the trailer fully engulfed. One occupant sustained serious burn injuries, while a second individual suffered minor injuries.



A total of seven firefighters attended the scene, providing patient care, extinguishing the fire, and supporting BC Ambulance Service.



The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

GoFundMe UPDATE – (In part) – My name Marcia Chipman mother and im starting this go fund me page because one of the best things I love the most ever in my life Justin my oldest son was airlifted out fr hope bc in a helicopter to Vancouver general hospital 2weeks ago he was was spending a few nights with me and Boudie his baby. He just lost his girlfriend she passed in mid December grieving her loss. He was staying in a trailer i at my place and I woke up screaming went out side and he was on fire the trailer was on fire the screams of the pain he was crying mom help.

His had two surgeries already he had been in there close to 2 weeks and he will be there for a Iong time I would like to ask if anyone mom to mom mom to son if there’s anyone out there able willing to donate anything for my self get there to see my son and anything he might its going to be long recovery fr him and myself. Im just glad he is alive he’s a strong young man has lots to live for his son he hasn’t seen in awhile.

The full GoFundMe page is here with graphic notes.