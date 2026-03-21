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Chilliwack RCMP Need Help in Locating 40 Year Old Jordan Boyle

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Chilliwack RCMP Need Help in Locating 40 Year Old Jordan Boyle

Chilliwack – RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating Jordan Boyle, who was reported missing on March 13, 2026.

Since Jordan’s disappearance, police have followed up on several leads and possible sightings, however Jordan remains missing. There is nothing to indicate foul play at this time.

Description of Jordan:

  • Caucasian
  • 40 years
  • 6 ft 3 in
  • 210 lbs
  • Blue eyes
  • Short Brown Hair

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jordan Boyle is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Chilliwack RCMP – Missing Jordan Boyle – March 2026

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