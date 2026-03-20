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New Municipal Party for October Langley Elections

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New Municipal Party for October Langley Elections

Langley – Over the past couple of weeks, we have seen political “parties” gear up for the October BC Municipal Elections.

Usually reserved for Federal or Provincial votes, we have seen parties organize on the civic front.

In particular Vancouver and Victoria.

Recently the Conservatives have offices ready in the Valley and PartyOne is gearing up for School Board counts.

Now, Langley Strong has officially launched.

From their social media: We are a united team of community leaders dedicated to delivering fiscal responsibility, transparent governance, and community growth to Langley Township.Our community deserves a local government that doesn’t just promise results but delivers them through open decision-making and meaningful engagement. From the Mayor’s office to the School Board, we are ready to put Langley back on a positive path forward. VOTE: October 17, 2026 : www.langleystrong.ca

Langley Strong 2026

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