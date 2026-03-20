From City of Abbotsford, March 20 – Update: Current gauge readings and projections for the Nooksack River in Whatcom County, Washington, indicate the river is expected to remain in “action stage”, cresting early this evening before returning to seasonal levels over the next few days.



City staff will continue to closely monitor weather forecasts and river levels and will provide updates should conditions change.



Environment Canada has upgraded the rain forecast to an orange-level Rainfall Warning for Fraser Valley West, with total rainfall amounts of 100 to 120 mm now expected, however Abbotsford is predicted to receive 30 mm.



The BC River Forecast Centre has also upgraded its High Streamflow Advisory to a Flood Watch for the Fraser Valley due to the prolonged heavy rain and the potential for snowmelt.



Residents are reminded to stay away from stream banks and remain alert to changing conditions, particularly in low-lying areas and near waterways.



Please visit our heavy rainfall webpage for more resources and information at www.abbotsford.ca/weather/heavy-rainfall.