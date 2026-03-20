Hope’s 2nd Annual Tourism Social – May 11

Hope – If there is one thing that the District of Hope has learned, it’s how to market themselves.

Rambo aside, Hopes 2nd Annual grass roots Tourism Social has been pulled together and organizers are beyond stoked for this one!

Spread the word, invite your coworkers, new business’ and Tourism collaborators and enjoy a great night with you at Mountainview Brewing Co.

Details and RSVP using the google docs link below!

Are you a tourism or hospitality(air B and B included) business in the Hope region?

A fun evening of socializing, networking, trivia and a little good old-fashioned tourism fun at Mountainview Brewing Co.

And most importantly… BRING YOUR SWAG!

Organizers encourage everyone to swap marketing goodies with fellow businesses so they can all help send visitors to each other. Think of it as a tourism trading post — but with good food & beer and Show Off Your Stuff.

Want to bring a display, samples, a mini setup, or something interactive? Go for it! They’ll have space for businesses that want to show off what they do best.

May 11 from 6:00 – 10:00 PM

Short Presentations: 6:30 PM

At Mountainview Brewing Co.

Door Prizes Welcome!

Businesses are encouraged to bring a door prize — because who doesn’t love free stuff?

Get together, get creative, collaborate with each other and build up some true partnerships to expand our tourism product to the world!

Questions? Want to present something on our stage? Contact:

Ren, Katie & Riley

hopetourismsocial@gmail.com

https://forms.gle/5ShSf3CcLPJs67pg9