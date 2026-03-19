LEGAL – Province Increase Damages for Victims of Intimate-Image Abuse Up to $75,000

Victoria – Victims of intimate-image abuse can now seek as much as $75,000 in compensation through the Civil Resolution Tribunal, with amendments to the Intimate Images Protection Act now in effect.

“Increasing the damage ceiling as high as $75,000 is a clear message that non-consensual sharing of intimate images is unacceptable in B.C. and carries serious consequences,” said Niki Sharma, Attorney General. “The Intimate Images Protection Act is delivering real results for victims of sexualized violence and this amendment is a step toward ensuring victims can get the justice they deserve.”

Helping victims access justice

The act helps people, who have their intimate images shared without their consent, access justice without going through lengthy or costly court processes. Through the act, people can apply online to the Civil Resolution Tribunal to:

have their intimate images taken down from the internet

stop further distribution and threats to distribute

claim monetary compensation from the person, social media company or website that shared, or threaten to share, the image

Since the act came into force in January 2024, the tribunal has resolved 389 of the 486 submissions it has received, with the remainder in progress. People who need help navigating the justice process can reach out to the Intimate Images Protection Service, which offers emotional support, resources and help communicating the tribunal’s orders to platforms and perpetrators.

What’s new

The Province passed legislation in fall 2025 to further strengthen the act. The amendments are now in effect and include:

substantially increasing the maximum compensation a victim is eligible to receive through a tribunal order to $75,000, which is 14 times higher than the previous $5,000 limit

removing the requirement for the tribunal to publish decisions about damages to better protect victims’ privacy

clarifying what information can be included in a protection order and allowing the tribunal to change an intimate-image protection order when needed

clarifying timelines for applying penalties when someone fails to comply with a protection order

confirming the authority of the Intimate Images Protection Service to continue collecting specific personal information needed to provide services

These amendments give victims stronger legal protections and shore up the act by making protection orders more precise, flexible and enforceable. They also ensure that cases are dealt with promptly, while still protecting the privacy and dignity of victims, and reinforcing the message that sharing intimate images without consent has serious consequences.

Addressing gender-based violence in B.C.

The act is part of the Safe and Supported: Gender-Based Violence Action Plan and the Safer Communities Action Plan, two of the Province’s key initiatives to build stronger, safer communities in B.C.

“Sharing, or threatening to share, intimate images of someone without their explicit consent is an act of sexual violence and abuse that carries deep harm,” said Jennifer Blatherwick, parliamentary secretary for gender equity. “Survivors of sexual violence may experience stigma that can cause intense shame and helplessness and isolation, and lead to long-term trauma. These changes to the act give survivors better protections and access to justice so they can regain a sense of autonomy and safety.”

These initiatives build on B.C.’s nation-leading advocacy demanding stronger protections for victims of intimate-partner and gender-based violence through reforms to the federal Criminal Code and bail system, as well as work underway on the Stanton recommendations to improve how B.C.’s legal systems respond to intimate-partner and sexual violence.

Quotes:

Ninu Kang, executive director, Ending Violence Association of BC –

“The amendments to the Intimate Images Protection Act are a significant step in building a safer and stronger province for all. We must continue to work together to ensure that access to justice and accountability remain a strong priority. Our deepest congratulations to the office of the Attorney General for the results of advocating for safety, autonomy and justice for survivors of sexualized violence.”

Brooke McLardy, executive director, BC Network of Child and Youth Advocacy Centres –

“Non-consensual sharing of images can deeply traumatize children and youth, leaving lasting emotional and psychological harm. Every day, we see how this crime violates young people’s sense of safety, dignity and control. Holding offenders fully accountable and ensuring the privacy of survivors is essential to protecting young people and supporting their healing.”

Amy FitzGerald, executive director, BC Society of Transition Houses –

“Our 2024 research shows that one in two Canadian front-line workers supported survivors who had experienced intimate-image abuse. The costs of this abuse are overwhelming and the increase in the damage ceiling reflects a recognition of the harm caused by non-consensual sharing. This meaningful compensation and the added privacy protections support a survivor’s dignity and ensure an effective accessible remedy.”

Claire Feltrin, counsel – privacy, cybersecurity and data protection, Borden Ladner Gervais LLP (BLG) –

“In my work, I have seen first-hand how quickly these harms can escalate, and how critical it is to have accessible, timely remedies. Raising the damages cap to $75,000 not only strengthens accountability, but affirms to survivors that their experiences are being taken seriously. Just as important are the enhanced privacy protections and streamlined processes, which reduce barriers for people seeking help. Together, these changes reinforce British Columbia’s leadership in addressing online harms and ensuring survivors can reclaim their safety, dignity and autonomy.”