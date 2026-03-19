Inmate Death at Matsqui Institution – Charles Wheeliker

Abbotsford (with files from Correctional Service Canada/CBC) – On March 17, 2026, Charles Wheeliker, an inmate from Matsqui Institution, died while in custody of apparent natural causes.

At the time of death, the inmate was 59 years old and had been serving a life sentence, which commenced on December 17, 2013.

The inmate’s next of kin have been notified.

CBC notes: In 2013, Charles Jack Wheeliker pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2012 strangling death of his partner, Troy Francis Johnston.

According to the Crown, 46-year-old Wheeliker and 35-year-old Johnston were in a relationship and living together in Sydney.

Prosecutors said the couple was highly intoxicated on Aug.17, 2012, when they began to argue about a former girlfriend of Johnston’s.