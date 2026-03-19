Skip to content

Inmate Death at Matsqui Institution – Charles Wheeliker

Home
Crime
Inmate Death at Matsqui Institution – Charles Wheeliker

Abbotsford (with files from Correctional Service Canada/CBC) – On March 17, 2026, Charles Wheeliker, an inmate from Matsqui Institution, died while in custody of apparent natural causes.
At the time of death, the inmate was 59 years old and had been serving a life sentence, which commenced on December 17, 2013.
The inmate’s next of kin have been notified.

CBC notes: In 2013, Charles Jack Wheeliker pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2012 strangling death of his partner, Troy Francis Johnston.

According to the Crown, 46-year-old Wheeliker and 35-year-old Johnston were in a relationship and living together in Sydney.

Prosecutors said the couple was highly intoxicated on Aug.17, 2012, when they began to argue about a former girlfriend of Johnston’s.

Share This:

2026 Chilliwack Hoedown for Hospice

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2026

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

American Rock Legens Seger Fogerty RockItBoy Entertainment

RockIt Boy Entertainment Mr Crowley Ozzy Tribute 2026

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

fighter-vodka-deep-blue-distilleries

On Key

Related Posts