Columbia Valley Road Rain and Washout Damage Near the Condos by Sunnyside Campground

Culuts Lake (Taryn Dixon -Director, Electoral Area H – Fraser Valley Regional District) – Taryn Dixon posted this to social media around 6:30PM March 19 – Columbia Valley road near the condos is currently single lane.

A large tree came down and undermined the road at the end of Sunnyside campground.

The road has been assessed and is deemed safe for single lane traffic.

However, if you don’t have to drive please stay home.

It looks like a big repair but I won’t have any details for a while yet.

I just wanted to let everyone know they will need to add extra travel time.