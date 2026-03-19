Skip to content

Columbia Valley Road Rain and Washout Damage Near the Condos by Sunnyside Campground

Home
Flood
Transportation
Columbia Valley Road Rain and Washout Damage Near the Condos by Sunnyside Campground

Culuts Lake (Taryn Dixon -Director, Electoral Area H – Fraser Valley Regional District) – Taryn Dixon posted this to social media around 6:30PM March 19 – Columbia Valley road near the condos is currently single lane.

A large tree came down and undermined the road at the end of Sunnyside campground.

The road has been assessed and is deemed safe for single lane traffic.

However, if you don’t have to drive please stay home.

It looks like a big repair but I won’t have any details for a while yet.

I just wanted to let everyone know they will need to add extra travel time. 

2026 March 19 Taryn Dixon

Share This:

2026 Chilliwack Hoedown for Hospice

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2026

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

American Rock Legens Seger Fogerty RockItBoy Entertainment

RockIt Boy Entertainment Mr Crowley Ozzy Tribute 2026

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

fighter-vodka-deep-blue-distilleries

On Key

Related Posts