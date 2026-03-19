BC River Forecast Centre has issued a Flood Watch for Fraser Valley – March 18 TO 20 – UPDATE FVRD State of Local Emergency for Electoral Area E

Fraser Valley – MARCH 19 UPDATE – Fraser Valley Regional District: State of Local Emergency for Electoral Area E

https://alertable.ca/…

Due to an atmospheric river causing increased risks associated with landslides and debris flows; and the corresponding threat to public safety, a State of Local Emergency for Fraser Valley Regional District Electoral Area E has been declared.

The State of Emergency will remain in effect until the threat is resolved. This notice will remain in place until the cancellation of the State of Local Emergency.

For information and updates, follow:

www.fvrd.ca/eoc

www.facebook.com/FraserValleyRD

Do not call 911 for information or updates.

During evacuations, emergency shelter and food may be provided on a case-by-case basis. To receive this assistance, set up your BC Services Card app ahead of evacuations, and create a profile on www.ess.gov.bc.ca.

MARCH 18 STORY – The BC River Forecast Centre has issued a Flood Watch for our region. To read the full advisory from the River Forecast Centre, visit: https://loom.ly/5JlhLfo.

Please respect any trail closures and avoid recreational activities near high streamflow rivers or streams.

Localized flooding can be reported through the City of Chilliwack app or by calling our Operations department at 604.793.2810.

For more information, visit: https://loom.ly/Vcmx4Zs.