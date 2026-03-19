Armed Robbery at Abby Gas Station – Suspect Arrested, Victim is Safe

Abbotsford – On Tuesday morning March 17, AbbyPD officers responded to a robbery at a gas station in the 2000 block of Clearbrook Road.

During the incident, the suspect threatened staff with a weapon before fleeing with cash and merchandise. Officers arrived quickly and began searching for the suspect, who had fled on a bicycle.

Within minutes, one of our Traffic Officers located him.

When the officer attempted to stop the suspect, he refused to stop—an unwise decision on his part.

The pursuit concluded when the suspect ran out of roadway after the officer blocked his path with a police vehicle, forcing him off his bike.

Forty-one-year-old Kevin Oakley was arrested and has been charged with Robbery, Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, and Obstructing a Peace Officer.

All stolen items were recovered, and the staff member involved was not injured.