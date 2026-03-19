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AbbyPD Respond to Weapons Related Call – Walnut Avenue Between Ash Street and Pratt Crescent

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AbbyPD Respond to Weapons Related Call – Walnut Avenue Between Ash Street and Pratt Crescent

Abbotsford – Just after 5PM on Thursday March 19, AbbyPD took to social media to post:

A significant police presence is currently in the area of Walnut Avenue in Abbotsford responding to a weapons-related call. Residents on Walnut Avenue between Ash Street and Pratt Crescent, as well as those on Woodbine Street and Woodland Street, are asked to shelter in place at this time.

The situation is contained to a single residence, and there are no reported injuries. This is an active and evolving incident. Further updates will be provided as they become available.

2026 AbbyPD Cruiser – Weapons Call March 19 – Walnut Ave

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