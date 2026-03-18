RCMP Wrap for Hope,Agassiz from March 9 to 15

From Upper Valley RCMP – Hope

Weekly Snapshot for Hope, a new initiative to share timely information about police activity within the community. These updates are intended to increase transparency and keep residents informed about what’s happening locally. Here are a few files that kept our officers busy.

Total Calls for Service: 118

Traffic Collisions: 9

Theft of Vehicle: 4

Mischief: 4

Violation Tickets Issued: 9

An emergency activation was received from a vehicle on Ross Road. Officers and attended and located a vehicle fully engulfed in flames. The Hope Fire Department attended and extinguished the flames, police were able to confirm there was no one inside. It was soon learned that the vehicle was stolen a few hours prior from a city two hours away. So far, the investigation has been unable to locate any evidence or witnesses who may have seen what happened.

During the windstorm last Wednesday, trees were knocked over and strewn across Highway 5 near Othello Road. Also, six semi trucks were pushed on their sides as a result of the wind, which gives an idea of how strong they were. Thankfully no one was injured and tow trucks were able to attend and clear the highway for traffic to continue.

One of our officers was conducting proactive patrols in downtown Hope in the early hours and conducted a roadside stop with a vehicle. As the officer interacted with the driver, a large knife was observed in the back seat. All four occupants exited the vehicle and the officer observed additional items including evidence of drug trafficking and illegal cigarettes. The vehicle was sent for inspection and all illegal items were seized.

A trailer and ATV were stolen from a residence on Thacker Avenue. Police were notified and attended the area moments later. Unfortunately, the suspects, driving a white truck, were not located. Police continue to search for the ATV and trailer. Anyone with CCTV in the area between 4 am and 5 am on March 11 are urged to contact the Hope RCMP and reference file # 2026-9830.

Agassiz

Total calls for service: 74

Violation Tickets Issued: 13

Impaired Driving: 2

An officer was out doing proactive patrols when he came across a vehicle with expired insurance. A roadside stop was conducted, and the driver was exhibiting signs of impairment. The driver ultimately refused to provide a sample of his breath and they were issued an Immediate Roadside Prohibition, a violation ticket for no insurance, and the vehicle was impounded.

A railway company reported a person laying down between railroad tracks outside of town. Police attended the area and with the assistance of the Fire Department, a drone was utilized to comb the area. A short time later police were approached by a community member who advised they had driven a family member home who had been in the vicinity. Police were able to confirm this was the same person as reported on the tracks, and thankfully they were safe and unharmed.

A two vehicle collision occurred on the bypass on Highway 9. None of the occupants were injured but the vehicles were not drivable, sustaining substantial damage. Both vehicles were towed and the highway was cleared quickly for traffic to continue.

An unlocked vehicle on Pioneer Avenue was rummaged through by unknown individuals and numerous pieces of identification were taken. So far police have not been able to locate any evidence to identify those responsible. This serves as a good reminder to keep vehicles locked and not leave important items inside when unattended.