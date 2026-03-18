Outstanding Warrant – Mission RCMP: Wanted person: Dayton Zahn

Mission – Mission RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 19-year-old Dayton Zahn. Dayton has an outstanding arrest warrant for the following charges, stemming from an investigation into an incident that allegedly occurred in Mission in June 2025:

Robbery;

Extortion;

Forcible confinement;

Assault with a weapon.

Investigators are releasing his name and photo, in hopes that someone sees him or has information on his whereabouts. If you can help police to locate Dayton Zahn, please call Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161, file 2025-7674.