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March 18 UPDATE High Streamflow – Rainfall Warning – Road Closure: Gladwin Road between King Road and Huntingdon Road

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March 18 UPDATE High Streamflow – Rainfall Warning – Road Closure: Gladwin Road between King Road and Huntingdon Road

Fraser Valley – From City of Abbotsford – The Hub Of The Fraser Valley:

Road Closure: Gladwin Road between King Road and Huntingdon Road is closed to through traffic due to localized flooding. Drivers are asked to avoid this area if possible and never drive through flooded roads.

Prolonged heavy rain may lead to pooling on roads and additional closures. Crews are monitoring impacted areas.

Please use caution as conditions change, allow extra travel time and follow all traffic control signage.

Updates on road closures due to flooding will be posted on: www.abbotsford.ca/roadclosures

From Emil Anderson Maintenance:

RAINFALL WARNING | #FraserValley

What and when:

– Total rainfall amounts from last night to midday Thursday: 50 to 100 mm with higher amounts possible near the mountains

– Another heavy rain event expected Thursday night to Friday

An atmospheric river will remain over the South Coast of B.C. through Friday bringing periods of heavy rain across the Fraser Valley. With freezing levels near 2000 to 2500 metres, snowmelt from higher elevations may increase the impacts associated with this rainfall event. Prolonged heavy rain on snow combined with mountain snow melt could lead to very enhanced responses in river systems and potential for flooding. Extensive water pooling on roads and washouts may occur. Strong southwesterly winds are also expected on Friday.

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