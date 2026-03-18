Jokes Aside – Fraser Health Expands its AI-Assisted Colonoscopy System – Including Fraser Valley (VIDEO INTERVIEW)

Surrey – March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, a reminder of the importance of screening, early detection and high-quality colonoscopy care.

Colorectal cancer (cancer of the colon or rectum) is the second leading cause of cancer death for men and the third most common cause of cancer death for women in Canada.

Although colorectal cancer rates are declining in older Canadians, the disease is being seen more often in younger adults. According to Colorectal Cancer Canada, the average 45-year-old today has a similar colorectal cancer risk to a 50-year-old in 1979.

To improve detection of precancerous lesions and support earlier intervention, Fraser Health has implemented GI Genius, an artificial intelligence-supported tool that assists endoscopy teams during colonoscopy by highlighting polyps in real time.

“We’re using this technology to support better detection, more consistent quality, and smarter decision-making during colonoscopy,” says Dr. Scott Cowie, surgeon at Langley Memorial Hospital, who helped lead the regional implementation of the system.

Introduced in 2023 at Langley Memorial Hospital to strengthen colon cancer screening, the GI Genius system now benefits people undergoing colonoscopies across the Fraser Health region.

Fraser Health is now exploring the next evolution of the technology: Software that may help physicians better characterize certain very small polyps during colonoscopy. Over time, this may help reduce unnecessary removal of certain benign polyps and lower pathology costs.

“This is an encouraging development because it may help us avoid removing certain benign polyps that do not require excision, while still maintaining a strong focus on safety and quality,” adds Dr. Cowie.

If colon cancer is detected at its earliest stage, the chance of survival is more than 90 per cent.

Regular screening remains one of the best ways to prevent or detect colorectal cancer. Fecal Immunochemical Test (FIT) testing is available to average-risk residents aged 50 to 74, while people with a family history or other risk factors may be referred directly for colonoscopy. Symptoms of colorectal cancer can include blood in the stool, abdominal pain, changes in bowel habits and unexplained weight loss.

The GI Genius system is operational at 12 Fraser Health sites:

Abbotsford Regional Hospital and Cancer Centre

Burnaby Hospital

Chilliwack General Hospital

Delta Hospital

Eagle Ridge Hospital

Langley Memorial Hospital

Peach Arch Hospital

Royal Columbian Hospital

Ridge Meadows Hospital

Surrey Memorial Hospital

Mission Memorial Hospital

Jim Pattison Outpatient Care and Surgical Centre

Learn more about colon cancer screening at Fraser Health.