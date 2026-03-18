Chilliwack Secondary School Football Banquet – Featuring BC Lions’ Nathan Rourke – April 16

Chilliwack – An Unforgettable Night of Football, Inspiration & Community! PLUS the return of High School Football at CSS.

Join CSS Storm High School Football for An Evening with Nathan Rourke at the Chilliwack Secondary School Football Banquet! This special night brings together football fans, community supporters, and future athletes for an incredible evening celebrating the game and supporting local high school football.

Enjoy a delicious pasta dinner

Hear from special guest speaker Nathan Rourke of the BC Lions

Take part in an exciting silent auction featuring signed BC Lions items, tickets, and more

Support the Chilliwack Secondary School Storm football program.

Location: Chilliwack Secondary School

Date: Thursday, April 16

Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Tickets: $75 each

Seats are limited so grab your tickets today by scanning the QR code on the poster or click on this link!

This is a great opportunity to meet one of Canada’s top football talents, hear his journey to success, and help support the next generation of athletes in our community.

Tag your friends, teammates, and football fans and make a night of it!