BCSPCA Update on Shepherd Found Near Agassiz Bridge – Up For Adoption

Fraser Valley (BC SPCA Chilliwack) – Do you remember the shepherd found under the Agassiz bridge a few weeks ago?

This lovely girl was brought into Cheamview Veterinary Hospital, where she received some much‑needed TLC before coming into our care. Many of you saw her story shared all over social media, and we heard from quite a few people who were interested in her. So we wanted to give everyone an update!

River is doing so much better.

She’s coming up on three weeks with us, and now… she’s officially on the search for her furever home.

River is a sweet, affectionate girl who absolutely loves people — maybe a little too much, as she’ll try to jump up and crawl right into your arms for attention. She would thrive with a family familiar with Shepherd traits, as she definitely has many of those classic behaviours.

She enjoys her time outside and would really appreciate having a yard where she can relax, explore, and just be a dog.

If you — or someone you know — followed her story, or if you’re simply looking to add a beautiful, loving girl to your family, please consider giving River a chance. She deserves a safe, caring home and a family who will never let her feel alone again.

Come meet River. She just might be your new best friend.