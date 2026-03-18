BC Highway Patrol – Video of Teen Crashing His Abbotsford’s Stepmom’s Car – Near Popkum (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley (BCHP) – An Abbotsford teen is serving a driver’s licence suspension after being found guilty of a long list of driving offences, and BC Highway Patrol is releasing video footage to show the risks of speeding and poor driving decisions.

Cell phone video that was voluntarily given to police shows how the youth chose to put his friends and himself at risk instead of stopping and face a simple speeding violation.

“Nobody likes getting stopped by police, but this video shows the alternative is usually much worse,” says Corporal Michael McLaughlin with BC Highway Patrol. “You can see how quickly the teen’s friends went from enjoying the ride to ‘don’t kill us.’”

The video relates to a BC Highway Patrol file from July 21, 2025, when a BMW sedan was recorded going 180 km/h in a 100 zone on Highway #1 at Popkum, BC. Instead of stopping, the 16-year-old driver took his two teenage friends on a wild ride that ended in a collision with a parked dump truck.

The 16-year-old Abbotsford Class 7 Learner driver is now serving a 12-month licence suspension, and was found guilty of the following:

Excessive speed (over 60 km/h over the limit), section 148(1) of the BC Motor Vehicle Act (MVA) with a fine of $483;

Drive without due care and attention, section 144(1)(a) of the BC MVA ($368);

Drive contrary to restrictions (too many passengers), section 25(15) of the BC MVAR ($109);

Drive contrary to restrictions (no supervisor), section 25(15) of the BC Motor Vehicle Act Regulations (MVAR) with a fine of $109;

Drive contrary to restrictions (no “L” sign), section 30.10(2) of the BC MVAR ($109);

Fail to obey stop sign, section 186 of the BC MVA ($167);

Pass on right of roadway, section 158(2)(b) of the BC MVA ($109);

Improperly equipped motor vehicle, section 219(1) of the BC MVA ($109).*

The car was towed and impounded for seven days, and the driver’s stepmother was also left responsible for paying the associated costs as well as any collision deductible or repairs.

*Actual fines may vary, as certain fines can be increased or reduced by the presiding Justice of the Peace at sentencing.