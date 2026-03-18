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2026 Love Without Borders 2nd Annual Multicultural Banquet Without Borders Fundraiser – March 20

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2026 Love Without Borders 2nd Annual Multicultural Banquet Without Borders Fundraiser – March 20

Chilliwack – Join Love Without Borders for their 2nd Annual Multicultural Banquet to celebrate Nowruz, the Iranian New Year, and bring cultures in our community together!

March 20th for Love Without Borders 2nd Annual Multicultural Banquet Without Borders Fundraiser.

This Banquet celebrates Nowruz, the Iranian New Year. Nowruz celebrates spring as the New year across 13 countries, and we are excited to share this culturally diverse event with the community! This event will also bring many cultures in our community together, represented by food, music and entertainment, and we hope you can join us in celebrating the uniqueness and diversity of Chilliwack!

Your ticket includes a buffet dinner with a variety of foods, there is something for everyone! Music, live entertainment, and dancing! You will also be able to bid on amazing items donated by your favourite local businesses in our silent auction.

All proceeds from this fundraiser will go towards the Building Bridges Initiative to build off the ground tiny homes for people in need in our community.

Doors open at 5, Dinner begins at 5:30

Dress is semi-formal

Menu:
Chana masala- donated by Rana’s Fusion
Saffron date chicken- donated by District Bar and Restaurant
Chickpea salad- donated by District Bar and Restaurant
vegetarian penne and chicken cajun rose penne- donated by Paliottis abbotsford
potato salad
Beef skewers(sesame soy)
Persian rice
Charcuterie

Desserts:
baklava
variety of persian desserts and other sweets
cupcakes- donated by Sweet Diva Cupcakes

Please visit the website for more info on what they do, and also on Facebook, Bluesky, and Instagram!

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radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

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