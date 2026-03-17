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IIO Investigating AbbyPD Procedure – Fatal Accident at Maclure Road Near Townline Road

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IIO Investigating AbbyPD Procedure – Fatal Accident at Maclure Road Near Townline Road

Abbotsford – On Monday Night (March 16th, 2026, at approximately 11:37PM), an Abbotsford Police officer attempted to stop a speeding vehicle traveling eastbound on Maclure Road near Townline Road. The driver of the vehicle, a Dodge Ram, failed to stop and fled from the attempted traffic stop. Moments later, the vehicle lost control and collided with a tree near the intersection of Maclure Road and Old Yale Road.

The driver of the vehicle was located deceased at the scene. No other vehicles were involved in the collision. The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) has been called in to assist with the investigation. The Abbotsford Police Department has also notified BC’s Independent Investigations Office (IIOBC).

This investigation is in its early stages, and investigators are working to determine the circumstances leading up to the incident.

Maclure Road, between Townline Road and Clearbrook Road, remains closed as officers continue to gather evidence. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash camera footage is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

For further media inquiries, please contact the IIOBC.

Abbotsford Police File 2026-11437

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