Expansion of UFV Abbotsford Student Housing, Dining Hall

Abbotsford – Students now have access to more housing options and an expanded dining hall at the University of the Fraser Valley Abbotsford (UFV), with nearly 400 new beds and an additional 230 dining seats now open.

“Students need convenient housing so they can focus on learning, not on finding a place to live,” said Bowinn Ma, Minister of Infrastructure. “This new housing and expanded dining hall at UFV more than triples the available on-campus housing for students in the Fraser Valley, ensuring more students have access to the housing and services they benefit from to thrive.”

Student housing

The six-storey mass timber student housing building adds nearly 400 new beds for students, tripling the number of available on-campus accommodation and taking pressure off the local rental market. It includes:

60 four-bedroom units, 50 studios and two one-bedroom apartments for staff – all with washrooms, kitchenettes and lounge space

106 single-bedroom dorms with access to shared kitchens, lounges and laundry facilities

office space, parking and cultural spaces for prayer and ceremony

The building is currently referred to as Lá:léms Ye EverGreen [la-lums-yuh-ever-green], a name that reflects a sense of home, belonging and continuity grounded in the Halq’eméylem language, and the deep connection between people and place on Stó:lō territory. The name and spelling were guided by Siyamiyateliyot (Elizabeth Phillips), an Elder from the Stó:lō Nation who received an honorary degree from UFV in 2018 and continues to provide guidance to the university. This name serves as an initial option, while UFV continues a broader, consultative process to determine a permanent name for the building.

The project also included construction of a new active transportation hub adjacent to the student housing building, which provides secure indoor bike storage and shower facilities to students living on campus as well as the wider UFV community.

Dining hall

The Cascade Café dining hall has also been renovated and expanded, increasing the seating capacity from 121 to 350 seats and adding a second floor and feature staircase. This dining hall offers improved food service and much-needed space to support the additional students living on campus along with the UFV community.

“Campus dormitories are more than just a place of residence,” said Afeef Alam, a third-year bachelor of science student who lives in UFV’s Lá:léms Ye EverGreen residence. “Students meet, study and work with a lot of people in the dedicated collaborative spaces in the new building, which creates an environment that is conducive to both the academic and personal growth of the students.”