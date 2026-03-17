Chilliwack RCMP Weekly Snapshot from March 9 to 15 – A Number of Mental Health Calls

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP weekly snapshot from March 9 to 15:

Total Calls for Service: 734

Impaired Driving: 8

Assaults: 18

Mental Health Calls: 54

Theft From Motor Vehicle: 14

Arrest Warrants Executed: 14

Chilliwack RCMP received multiple calls reporting a man driving a vehicle attempting to hit pedestrians on Luckakuck Way. The man then exited his vehicle and ran into a nearby store, trying to fight multiple people. The man fled on foot before being arrested and identified as being well-known to the police. Breath samples revealed alcohol levels of more than twice the legal limit. Police are recommending charges against the man and impounded his vehicle.

Police were called to assist Emergency Health Services with a woman acting erratically at a shelter downtown. Officers attended the location and identified the woman, soon learning she had outstanding warrants for Robbery and Mischief from a previous incident in Chilliwack in February. She was arrested and held for court.

On Wednesday night during a windstorm, several neighbourhoods on the north side of town lost power. A number of hedge fires were reported in these locations. Police believe they were intentionally set and the areas without power were targeted. The Chilliwack Fire Department was able to put out the fires with only one building suffering minimal damage. A big thanks to the firefighters as this could have been a much worse outcome.

Multiple reports were made of a man on MacIntosh Drive trying to gain access to vehicles, breaking residential windows, slashing vehicles tires, and keying numerous cars in the area. The man was quickly located and arrested by Frontline officers. Police are recommending charges against the man who is well known to police.

A woman was reported to be throwing items at a gas station attendant on Young Road. Security dealt with the woman who then bit one of them on the arm. When officers arrived the woman was arrested and found in possession of illicit substances and drug paraphernalia. She was also found to be breaching her court order conditions. The woman was arrested and held for court.



A woman was reported to have driven her vehicle into a fire hydrant on Crescent Drive. Officers located the vehicle which had damage, and the driver was exhibiting signs of intoxication. The woman refused to provide a sample of her breath after officers provided several opportunities to. She was served a 90 day Immediate Roadside Prohibition and the vehicle was impounded for a month.

Chilliwack Fire Department notified the police of a vehicle fire on Chilliwack Lake Road. Officers attended and located the vehicle which was determined to have been stolen out of a nearby community a week prior and had fled from police in a neighbouring jurisdiction. The investigation is ongoing to determine who may have been responsible for the fire.

Frontline officers were out again this past weekend generating proactive investigations.

Curfew Checks – 14

Driving violation tickets – 16

Vehicles sent for inspection – 3

Warrants Executed – 2

On Saturday night two vehicles were stopped on Yale Road for excessive speed. Speeds were measured for both vehicles at 100 km/hr in a 50 km/hr zone. The vehicles were impounded and violation tickets were issued to the drivers.