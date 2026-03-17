BC Transit Preparing to Launch Redesigned Website

Fraser Valley – BC Transit will launch a redesigned website in the coming weeks to make it easier for riders to plan trips and find the transit information they need.

Every day, transit riders rely on the BC Transit website to plan trips to work, school and medical appointments. The new design focuses on the information riders use most, helping people quickly find routes, schedules, fares and service alerts.

The new website reflects feedback gathered from riders across British Columbia. Throughout the project, BC Transit gathered input through surveys, testing and engagement to understand how people use the site and where improvements were needed.

Maps, fares and trip-planning information will be easier to find with clearer navigation and fewer clicks. The new site will also feature an accessible design that is fully compliant with the latest version of the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG). The WCAG defines how to make web content more accessible to people with disabilities. The website has also been designed to work better on mobile devices, supporting the more than 80 per cent of visitors who look up transit information on their phones or tablets.

Before the website goes live, it will go through extensive technical testing and validation. BC Transit will confirm the official launch date later in March. While we aim for the highest level of quality at launch, we will continue enhancing the website as we learn and improve the experience for customers. Some features may behave unexpectedly, and BC Transit will resolve issues as they arise.

BC Transit invites customers to share their feedback and suggestions about the new website. In May, BC Transit will be conducting another round of public engagement through our Voice of the Rider platform. The new Voice of the Rider survey is now live until March 27, 2026, and we encourage all community members to participate in the survey. Click here to sign up for Voice of the Rider: Register | Engage BC Transit .

The approved budget for the Website Redesign project is $3.8 million. BC Transit’s Website Redesign project is jointly funded by the Province of British Columbia and local government partners. The project was completed in two phases and included re-platforming the website to a new content management system, acquiring a new hosting provider and redesigning the website.

