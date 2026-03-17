Abbotsford Fire 2025 Recap – 15,000 Calls

Abbotysford (City of Abbotsford – The Hub Of The Fraser Valley) – Abbotsford City Council

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Abbotsford’s firefighters responded to more than 15,000 calls last year and City Council is making sure they have what they need to keep our community safe.

Every day, members of the Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service (AFRS) respond to emergencies to protect public safety and property in our city.

Community safety is embedded into one of City Council’s four guiding principles, and AFRS is one of our key City services, along with the Abbotsford Police Department and Bylaws Services teams, who all work tirelessly to keep our city safe and orderly.

And we know that as our community grows, the demand for emergency services continues to increase as well.

In 2025, AFRS responded to 15,479 calls, including 620 fires and 2,320 homeless-related incidents. That’s an increase of 52 calls, 41 fires and 261 homeless-related incidents over the year before. Just recently, on Feb. 21, crews rescued an injured hiker on the Sumas Mountain trails, a reminder that in colder temperatures trails can remain slippery and appropriate footwear is essential. Regardless of the type of emergency, our crews are here to ensure residents and visitors to our community have the support they need.

One of the priorities we identified for our 2022-2026 term is supporting a multi-disciplinary approach to public safety, which includes building a new Fire Hall No. 6 in downtown Abbotsford. Last month we were pleased to announce that construction on the new facility will begin this summer, and it will be up and running by the end of next year.

Like the new Abbotsford Police Department headquarters expansion, the new Fire Hall No. 6 replaces a smaller building at the end of its lifecycle with a large, modern structure with the space and facilities our responders need to perform their duties safely and effectively. Learn more about the Fire Hall No. 6 replacement project at abbotsford.ca/city-hall/projects-go/fire-hall-6-replacement.

Last week City Council approved the zoning variances needed to construct the facility, as well as the hiring of two new full-time career firefighters, and we look forward to seeing the upcoming paid-on-call firefighter campaign that will start soon.

We often hear in the news about our firefighters responding to emergency situations in Abbotsford with exemplary care and professionalism. During December’s flood, for example, AFRS played a leadership role in our Emergency Operations Centre. We are beyond grateful for the work that they do, and with an updated fire hall on the way we are further equipping them with the tools and resources they need to continue keeping us safe at our time of need.