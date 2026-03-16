Skip to content

High Avalanche Danger North and East of Chilliwack, South of Hope

Home
Communications
Envrionment
High Avalanche Danger North and East of Chilliwack, South of Hope

Fraser Valley – Avalanche Canada issues a high avalanche danger warning on Monday March 16 through Thursday March 19.

Warm temperatures and the high steamflow advisory from the atmospheric river have combined for the concern.

From Avalanche.ca: High avalanche danger.

Avoid avalanche terrain and exposure to overhead hazards like cornices and runout zones.

Avoid avalanche terrain during periods of heavy rain.

Keep in mind that the high density of wet avalanches can make them destructive.

Avoid terrain traps such as gullies and cliffs where the consequence of any avalanche could be serious.

Loose avalanches may start small, but they can grow and push you into dangerous terrain.

2026 avalanche.ca Avalanche Danger March 16

Share This:

2026 Chilliwack Hoedown for Hospice

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2026

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

American Rock Legens Seger Fogerty RockItBoy Entertainment

RockIt Boy Entertainment Mr Crowley Ozzy Tribute 2026

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

fighter-vodka-deep-blue-distilleries

On Key

Related Posts