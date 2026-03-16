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Another Conservative Valley MLA Drops Out of the Leadership Race – Harman Bhangu

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Another Conservative Valley MLA Drops Out of the Leadership Race – Harman Bhangu

Fraser Valley (with files from Canadian Press/Black Press) – On Sunday March 15, Abbotsford-South MLA and former Abbotsford Mayor Bruce Banman, removed himself from the upcoming BC Conservative leadership race. He is endorsing candidate Yuri Fulmer.

On Monday March 16, Langley-Abbotsford MLA Harman Bhangu did the same.

Banghu is throwing his support behind Caroline Elliott, the former BC United Vice-President.

The road to replace former leader John Rustad ends with the May 30 vote. Candidates must pay $40,000 by April 1, then another $60,000 on or before April 18, to remain in the race, with the leader to be announced on May 30.

Trevor Halford is the interim leader.

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