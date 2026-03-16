AbbyPD Weekend Wrap – March 13 to March 16 – Domestic Violence, Driving Slow to Conserve Fuel

Abbotsford (Abbotsford Police Department) – Weekend Recap: March 13th to March 16th

Between Friday at 5:00 p.m. and Monday at 6:00 a.m., AbbyPD frontline officers responded to 288 calls for service. Overall, this week was fairly uneventful.

Friday Night:

Friday evening was steady with no major incidents reported. Officers responded to a range of calls, including mental health concerns, a missing person report, assistance requests, and various traffic-related matters. Two individuals were located and arrested on outstanding warrants. Officers also conducted several proactive checks as part of Operation Community Shield.

Saturday:

Saturday’s dayshift was relatively routine, with no major incidents occurring. This provided officers with time to advance ongoing investigations. Thirty-two Abbotsford youth arrived for the Abbotsford Police Youth Leadership Camp, an eight-day, seven-night program kicking off the first week of spring break.

Overnight, officers attended a serious motor vehicle collision where speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors. One person was airlifted to hospital with life threatening injuries. Officers also located and dealt with a couple of impaired drivers during the shift.

Sunday:

During the day, the Emergency Response Team was deployed to assist with an arrest related to an Intimate Partner Violence investigation on Hawthorne Avenue. One man was taken into custody, and the survivor did not sustain serious injuries.

Youth participating in AbbyPD’s Police Leadership Camp had the opportunity to join officers on police ride-alongs Sunday evening, giving them first-hand insight into patrol work.

One notable traffic stop occurred when a patrol officer observed a driver traveling 35 km/h in a 50 km/h zone along South Fraser Way. The driver explained they were intentionally driving slower to conserve fuel due to high gas prices.

Weekend Call Summary:

6 – Intimate Partner Violence Reports

6 – Assaults

6 – Missing Person Reports

2 – Break & Enters

18 – Thefts

7 – Collisions

Proactive Traffic enforcement efforts led to:

5 impaired drivers being removed from the roads, and 12 violation tickets being issued. By the end of the long weekend, 5 individuals were held in custody.