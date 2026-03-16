Skip to content

Abby Hospital Lockdown LIFTED – Weapons Search – Suspect Caught Off Site

Home
Crime
Abby Hospital Lockdown LIFTED – Weapons Search – Suspect Caught Off Site

Abbotsford (Abbotsford Police Department) – 3:10 PM Update to the Abbotsford Hospital Lockdown:

AbbyPD has arrested a man believed to be connected to this incident. Officers have completed a full search of the hospital and confirmed the building is safe. The lockdown has been lifted, and the hospital has returned to normal operations. There are no reported injuries, and there is no further public safety risk in the area.

AbbyPD reporting that the suspect, who had left the hospital in a vehicle, was arrested at another location.

ORIGINAL STORY – As of 2:30PM Monday March 16, AbbyPD is currently on scene at the Abbotsford Hospital for a weapons call.

The hospital has been put into lockdown.

A heavy police presence is noted on site. Currently there are no reports of injuries.

This incident is active and unfolding.

More information to come as it becomes available.

2026 Abby PD at ARH March 16

Share This:

2026 Chilliwack Hoedown for Hospice

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2026

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

American Rock Legens Seger Fogerty RockItBoy Entertainment

RockIt Boy Entertainment Mr Crowley Ozzy Tribute 2026

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

fighter-vodka-deep-blue-distilleries

On Key

Related Posts