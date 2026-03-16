Abby Hospital Lockdown LIFTED – Weapons Search – Suspect Caught Off Site

Abbotsford (Abbotsford Police Department) – 3:10 PM Update to the Abbotsford Hospital Lockdown:

AbbyPD has arrested a man believed to be connected to this incident. Officers have completed a full search of the hospital and confirmed the building is safe. The lockdown has been lifted, and the hospital has returned to normal operations. There are no reported injuries, and there is no further public safety risk in the area.

AbbyPD reporting that the suspect, who had left the hospital in a vehicle, was arrested at another location.

ORIGINAL STORY – As of 2:30PM Monday March 16, AbbyPD is currently on scene at the Abbotsford Hospital for a weapons call.

The hospital has been put into lockdown.

A heavy police presence is noted on site. Currently there are no reports of injuries.

This incident is active and unfolding.

More information to come as it becomes available.