2026 Harrison Tulip Festival Presents the Bloom Bound Shuttle Bus in April

Harrison – Getting to the Harrison Tulip Festival just got easier.
This year they’re introducing the Bloom Bound Shuttle Bus, a new transportation option that brings visitors from The City of Lougheed – Lougheed Shopping Centre directly to the tulip fields in the beautiful Harrison River Valley.
Ride in Comfort
Guests will travel aboard a deluxe motor coach featuring:
- Reclining seats
- Air conditioning
- Tinted windows
- Onboard washroom
Sit back, relax, and enjoy the scenic drive through the Fraser Valley.
Express Access to the Festival
Pick-Up Location: Lougheed Mall West Entrance near Tim Hortons
Roundtrip Transportation + Festival Admission
Each ticket includes:
🌷 Roundtrip transportation from Lougheed Station
🌷 Admission to the Harrison Tulip Festival
Guests will have approximately 1.5 hours at the festival before boarding the return shuttle. We recommend you arrive early before departure.
Shuttle Schedule
Wednesday April 15 – $34
Departure: 11:15 AM
Return Arrival: 4:30 PM
Sunday April 19 – $39
Departure: 8:45 AM – Return Arrival 1:30 PM
Departure: 1:45 PM – Return Arrival 6:30 PM
Sunday April 26 – $39
Departure: 8:45 AM – Return Arrival 1:30 PM
Departure: 1:45 PM – Return Arrival 6:30 PM
Additional shuttle dates may be added based on demand, so stay tuned.