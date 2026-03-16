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2026 Harrison Tulip Festival Presents the Bloom Bound Shuttle Bus in April

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2026 Harrison Tulip Festival Presents the Bloom Bound Shuttle Bus in April

Harrison – Getting to the Harrison Tulip Festival just got easier.

This year they’re introducing the Bloom Bound Shuttle Bus, a new transportation option that brings visitors from The City of Lougheed – Lougheed Shopping Centre directly to the tulip fields in the beautiful Harrison River Valley.

Ride in Comfort

Guests will travel aboard a deluxe motor coach featuring:

  • Reclining seats
  • Air conditioning
  • Tinted windows
  • Onboard washroom

Sit back, relax, and enjoy the scenic drive through the Fraser Valley.

Express Access to the Festival

Pick-Up Location: Lougheed Mall West Entrance near Tim Hortons 

Roundtrip Transportation + Festival Admission

Each ticket includes:

🌷 Roundtrip transportation from Lougheed Station
🌷 Admission to the Harrison Tulip Festival

Guests will have approximately 1.5 hours at the festival before boarding the return shuttle. We recommend you arrive early before departure.

Shuttle Schedule

Wednesday April 15 – $34
Departure: 11:15 AM
Return Arrival: 4:30 PM

Sunday April 19 – $39
Departure: 8:45 AM – Return Arrival 1:30 PM
Departure: 1:45 PM – Return  Arrival 6:30 PM

Sunday April 26 – $39
Departure: 8:45 AM – Return Arrival 1:30 PM
Departure: 1:45 PM – Return Arrival 6:30 PM

Additional shuttle dates may be added based on demand, so stay tuned.

Pick-Up & Drop Off Location: Lougheed Mall West Entrance near Tim Hortons 

GET TICKETS

2026-Harrison-Tulip-Festival-Screenshot-2026-03-14-at-10-27-28-Introducing-the-Bloom-Bound-Shuttle-Bus-Harrison-Tulip-Festival.

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