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Semi Fire on Coquihalla Near Othello Exit

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Semi Fire on Coquihalla Near Othello Exit

Hope (Hope Fire Department) – Around 4AM Sunday March 15, Hope Fire Department crews responded to a semi‑truck and cargo trailer fire on Hwy 5 northbound near the Othello exit. The fire had extended into nearby brush when firefighters arrived.

Two trucks and six firefighters attended the scene, working alongside response partners from the RCMP and BCEHS.

Hope Fire Department appreciate their support and coordinated efforts.

All occupants were unharmed. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

2026 Hope Fire March 15 Coquihalla at Othello

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