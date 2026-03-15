MLA Banman Steps Away from Conservative Leadership Race – Endorses Yuri Fulmer for Leader

Abbotsfoprd – From Bruce Banman MLA Abbotsford South social media on March 15: To everyone who supported my decision to enter the leadership race for the Conservative Party of British Columbia, thank you.

Over the past weeks I have had many conversations with members, colleagues, and supporters across our province. I am incredibly grateful for the encouragement and the trust so many of you showed.

After careful thought, I have decided to step back from the leadership race.

Our movement is growing quickly, and I believe this moment calls for a fresh face who can bring new energy to our party as we continue building support across British Columbia.

That is why I am proud to endorse Yuri Fulmer for leader.

We need a fresh face who can inject new energy into our party as we grow our base and deliver a positive message. I am endorsing Yuri Fulmer because he is exactly the leader who can protect our party, defeat the NDP, and inspire confidence about the future of our Party and our province.

I remain fully committed to serving the people of Abbotsford South and continuing the work of holding this government accountable in Victoria.

Thank you again to everyone who offered support and encouragement. I look forward to working together as we continue building a stronger future for British Columbia.

BACKGROUND

Political speculation had ended on February 4 with the announcement that had been rumoured.

Abbotsford South MLA Bruce Banman, former BC Conservative Party whip, was going run for the leadership of the party on May 30, to replace the outgoing John Rustad.

Banman has been the riding’s MLA since 2020, when he was with the B.C. Liberals, which would morph into B.C. United.

Banman was Abbotsford Mayor from 2011 to 2014.